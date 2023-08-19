Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

