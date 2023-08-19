Condor Capital Management Acquires 10,137 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 747.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $3,927,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,801. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

