Condor Capital Management Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.95 on Friday, hitting $271.98. 699,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

