Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. 5,836,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

