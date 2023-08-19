Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,329,000 after buying an additional 421,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 443,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

