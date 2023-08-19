Condor Capital Management Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. 3,134,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

