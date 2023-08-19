Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.85% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BKCC remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Friday. 89,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

