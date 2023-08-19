Condor Capital Management Purchases 78,394 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.44% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,792 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
