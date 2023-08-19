Condor Capital Management Sells 2,443 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,915. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

