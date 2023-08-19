Condor Capital Management Sells 474 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.17. 2,001,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.