Condor Capital Management Sells 562 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $438.69. 3,164,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.