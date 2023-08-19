ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 4,267,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,290. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.