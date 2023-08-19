Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 382,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.23. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

