CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $57,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

