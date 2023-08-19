CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CorVel Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CRVL stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.45. 26,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,525. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20. CorVel has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $228.94.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.
