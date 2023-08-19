Covenant (COVN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Covenant has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $38,506.87 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

