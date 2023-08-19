Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,422 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $118,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

