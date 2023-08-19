Credit Suisse AG Acquires 83,939 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Corning worth $99,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.