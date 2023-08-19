Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,190 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of VMware worth $85,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $154.86 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

