Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,034 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $83,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

