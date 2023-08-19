Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of FedEx worth $89,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FDX stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

