Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $93,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

