Credit Suisse AG Has $104.72 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $104,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $227.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

