Credit Suisse AG Has $109.11 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $109,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $186.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $222.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

