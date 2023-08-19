Credit Suisse AG Has $79.29 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,199 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $79,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 132.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,586. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

