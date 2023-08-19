Credit Suisse AG Has $81.93 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Nasdaq worth $81,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

