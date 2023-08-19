Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,364 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $269.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.43. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

