Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,818 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.54% of Teledyne Technologies worth $112,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $403.57 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.57 and a 200 day moving average of $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

