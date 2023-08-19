Credit Suisse AG Sells 205,524 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 205,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Williams Companies worth $76,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Motco grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

