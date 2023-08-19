Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,897,000 after buying an additional 3,203,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,441,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,172,000 after buying an additional 1,273,847 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

