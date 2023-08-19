Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1333 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $138.29 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $137.49 and a one year high of $152.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

