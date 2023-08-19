Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.633 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $73.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

