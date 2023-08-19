Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 2.8%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43). Approximately 187,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 658,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.45).

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.31. The firm has a market cap of £123.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

