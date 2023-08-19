Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 390,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

