Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $181.96.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.