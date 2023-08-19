CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $36,814.92 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LAW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 257,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 110.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

