CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,416 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,675,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Up 2.0 %

CSX stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

