DA Davidson Trims Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Target Price to $12.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 423,610 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

