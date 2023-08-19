Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Down 1.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 2,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through, Construction Business, Real Estate Business, and Financial Business, segments. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

