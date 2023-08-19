Dan Spaulding Sells 4,907 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 607,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,541. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

