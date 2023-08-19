Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAC stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $72.25.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Danaos by 26.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

