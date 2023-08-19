Daniel E. Schueller Purchases 3,000 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Schueller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,079.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BWEN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $79,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

