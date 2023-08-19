DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $149.69 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

