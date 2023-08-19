DAO Maker Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $149.19 million and $1.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

