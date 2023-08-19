Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,334 shares of company stock worth $10,236,615. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

