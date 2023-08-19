DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,600.93

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,600.93 ($58.37) and traded as low as GBX 4,329 ($54.92). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,341 ($55.07), with a volume of 102,823 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($66.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.90).
In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($59.51), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($103,246.04). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
