DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,600.93

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,600.93 ($58.37) and traded as low as GBX 4,329 ($54.92). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,341 ($55.07), with a volume of 102,823 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($66.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.90).

Get DCC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCC

DCC Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DCC

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,598.36.

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($59.51), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($103,246.04). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

DCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.