Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,348 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

