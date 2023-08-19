Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $92.30 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00033579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

