Decred Price Hits $12.98 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $200.12 million and approximately $977,837.26 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.98 or 0.00050018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00160636 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029125 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013677 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,421,410 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.