Decred Price Hits $12.98 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $200.12 million and approximately $977,837.26 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.98 or 0.00050018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00160636 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003890 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,421,410 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

