Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $396.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

